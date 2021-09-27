West Alabama Works introduces school virtual reality career program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new virtual reality program is making it’s way to several schools in the West Alabama region to introduce students to careers high in demand. Students can get an inside look into the workforce.

West Alabama works teamed up with Transfer VR, so ninth graders from all 12 school systems in West Alabama get a glimpse of several careers through the hands on world of virtual reality.

In the video you’ll see a West Alabama works staff member demonstrating how it works. WBRC also had Ugochi Iloka try the program Friday. She said once you put the headset on, the virtual program instructor walks you through what to do.

West Alabama works executive director Donny Jones said COVID made them want to use technology in a different way to get students excited about the different career choices available. “You’ll be in a gym with 20 of these kids that are on these headsets and hearing their expressions. That’s cool, that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done in the school. You know things like that really make you feel good about what we’re doing to make a difference in the lives of kids and they’re going to use technology like this,” said Jones

Their goal is to get at least 4,000 ninth grade students to try out this virtual reality program and learn about automotive, hospitality, public safety, medical careers and more. Jones said so far 1,100 ninth graders in the West Alabama region have tried the new Transfer virtual reality career program this year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.