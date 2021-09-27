LawCall
Tuscaloosa mayor lays out budget to address flooding issues

Flooding on Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa - CJ Seales
Flooding on Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa - CJ Seales
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people in Tuscaloosa are still voicing their concerns after several flooding events in the Druid City. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is addressing those concerns in his Mayor’s Minute on Facebook.

Maddox said in actuality to build infrastructure that could handle a 500-year flooding event or 1,000-year flooding event would be extremely expensive for the city. However, Maddox recognizes with an increase of large-scale flooding events happening more often in Tuscaloosa something needs to be done soon to prepare for the future.

This is why his fiscal year 2022 budget recommendation includes an investment of more than $58 million in infrastructure and nearly $43 million for water and sewer spending. He also recommends including $6.9 million from the American Rescue Plan funding to be put aside for water and sewer.

Maddox also wants $250,000 from that money allocated to neighborhood drainage projects.

West Alabama Word virtual reality simulator