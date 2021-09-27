Sylacauga Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a homicide that happened September 24 just before midnight.

The shooting happened at The Landings apartment complex on James Payton Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman in the parking lot holding a man that had been shot multiple times.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gavin Jerome Havis of Sylacauga. He lived at the apartment complex.

Officers were able to talk to Havis and get the name of the person that shot him. Havis was taken to UAB via helicopter but died a short time later.

The suspect, 23-year-old, Jaylon Montrell Sheperd McKinzie of Childersburg, along with his attorney, came in and cooperated with SPD investigators on Sunday.

Charges are pending at this time while the evidence is being processed.

Anyone with information about this case, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

