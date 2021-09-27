LawCall
Sideline Schedule Week 6

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Game of the Week - J.O. at Clay-Chalkville

Hewitt at Hoover

Thompson at Vestavia

Northridge at Hillcrest

Shelby County at Central

Huffman at Homewood

Cordova at Wenonah

Hamilton at Haleyville

Berry at Lynn

Leeds at Center Point

Mortimer Jordan at Pinson Valley

Southside-Gadsden at Springville

Piedmont at Ohatchee

Minor at Jasper

Fultondale at Dora

Fairfield at Pleasant Grove

