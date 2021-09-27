NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An East Alabama family is mourning the loss of two of their own, and an unborn baby taken from them, before he even got to see the light of day.

DISCLAIMER: Some of the details shared by family may be considered graphic

Samantha Autry, the little sister of 35-year-old Jessica Martin, told News Leader 9 her sister and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Richard Cook, were preparing to welcome a new born baby boy into the world before they were killed by Jessica Martin’s ex husband, 47-year-old Jeffery Martin, according to police.

Autry said, his name would have been Robbie, after their grandmother.

“She was our glue honestly, and it’s tough, it’s tough, but it’s going to get better eventually. Jessica was six weeks shy of having her baby. She was six weeks from her due date,” said Autry. “Jeffery Martin was someone who should have stayed in the past, he was long gone, and that’s all I have to say about that.”

According to police, Martin’s ex-husband shot and killed her and Richard Cook in their home along Highway 80 on Misty lane in Phenix City. Family members said, Jessica and Jeffery’s 14-year-old son was also in the house at the time of the shooting.

“I just want to say, Richard really went out like a real man for his family. He stood his ground, and when that man came in his house, Richard stood there with a baseball bat against a gun, and he died protecting his wife and unborn child,” said Jessica Martin’s Uncle, Terry Moore. “When I came up in the driveway, [Martin’s son] came up running to me saying, ‘Uncle Bubba, Richard’s dead, my dad shot him in the head, he went in there and said my mom is gurgling.’ He’s going to need a lot of counseling. I just ask anyone who wants to pray for the family, prayer is greatly needed right now.”

Police go on to say, shortly after fleeing the scene, the 47-year-old went into a wooded area across the highway from their home and took his own life.

Police have not released anymore details into this incident they are calling a murder-suicide, but family members of Martin told News Leader 9 her ex-husband showed up out of nowhere, after no one had heard from him for over 10 years, and began threatening her the day before he killed his ex and her boyfriend. According to Terry Moore, Jessica Martin’s uncle, her ex-husband was camping out across the street from her house stalking her.

“She called the police, they made a report, and nobody knew he was across the street. So she came to my house and she went to another friends house,” said Moore. “They got here, they wasn’t here 30 minutes, and he came up and waited on them to get here, and he was saying I just want to see my son, then he did what he did in front of his son.”

The family of 35-year-old Jessica Martin told News Leader 9, they’re asking for the community’s prayers and donations for funeral arrangements. For more information on how you can donate, click here.

There is no word yet from police on a motive in this investigation.

