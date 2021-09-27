LawCall
Industrial Job Fair sponsored by Calhoun Co. Chamber of Commerce

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce will host an Industrial Job Fair on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The Facebook post reads, “We’re proud to partner with The City of Oxford, Alabama and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council for the upcoming Industrial Job Fair! Be sure to bring a copy of your resume on Tuesday, October 5th from 3 PM to 6:30 PM at the Bynum Community Center!”

Local manufacturing industries are seeking skilled industrial employees, 2 and 4-year engineers, sales, grinders, machinists, assembly operators, human resources generalists and managers, supervisors, accountants, painters, forklift operators, IT specialists, maintenance technicians, materials handlers, purchasers, process planners, health and safety, and many other positions.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

