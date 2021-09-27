LawCall
‘I am optimistic’: Assessment results show success and challenges for students in Birmingham City Schools

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with Birmingham City Schools released the scores from the Spring 2021 state assessment.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the scores revealed a mix of successes and challenges for the school system.

Sullivan said the school district anticipated some learning loss attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and has developed a framework for recovering that loss and raising student achievement.

“I am optimistic. Our team literally works day and night at developing strategies to raise student achievement,” Sullivan said. “With the infusion of federal dollars to help support our work and the ability to put the right people and impactful programs in place, I am confident we will see improvement.”

This week, parents will receive an individualized report for their children enrolled last year in BCS schools in grades 2 through 8.

The state administered the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program or ACAP in Spring 2021.

Birmingham City Schools leaders said there will be ongoing strategic steps to raise student achievement. Next week, students will have the opportunity for additional remediation and enrichment during the district’s first intersession period.

It begins on Oct 4th. Intersession is a break from regular school. During this time, students can focus solely on targeted reading, science, and math classes as well as computer coding and Lego design and other enrichment opportunities. In addition to intersession classes, BCS plans to begin later in October offering more individualized tutoring for our scholars, through a partnership with area colleges.

“I’m sure many parents may have questions about the test reports,” Sullivan said. “The local schools are prepared to answer those questions and provide further explanation as we continue moving forward.”

