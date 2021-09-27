GOOD STUFF: Woman gets first car by winning a contest at her job

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shalonda Willis won the grand prize, a car, when Tuscaloosa’s Shrimp Basket announced the winner in a company-wide program to retain and hire more employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now I can actually take my son places and take him to soccer games,” Willis told WBRC after scoring her big win.

Shrimp Basket management created an employee hiring and retention program for its 22 restaurants.

“Those that stayed and had been with us awhile we paid $1.50 more per hour to anybody for those four months from April to September,” Shrimp Basket President and COO Mark Kirk explained.

Restaurant leaders also offered referral bonuses and the chance for one employee to win a new car. “Our goal was to hire 215 people. After the first two weeks of the announcement of the promotion we hired 90. And then throughout the promotion we hired over 520,” Kirk continued.

At 34 years old Willis now has her very first car.

“I lost my dad when I was 20 and he was the one taking me to get my license, but, he never got the chance to do it. So, I never got behind the wheel,’ she added.

Willis joked she needed help to catch a ride to work at Tuscaloosa’s Shrimp Basket. Now she’s able to give co-workers a lift to work.

