First Alert for warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. The weather has been beautiful across Central Alabama for the past several days. The nice weather will continue this afternoon, but temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s along and north of I-20/59. Areas farther south in the lower 60s. It is a mild start to the day with temperatures a few degrees below average for late September. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We should see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds possible this afternoon. Temperatures are going to warm up quickly into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon. Highs today are forecast to climb a few degrees above average with temperatures in the mid 80s. Plan for southerly winds today at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for this time of the year, but it won’t feel as dry as it did late last week. Plan for temperatures to cool into the 70s this evening if you plan on eating dinner outside or going for a walk.

Tuesday’s Forecast: We’ll likely start Tuesday morning dry with some cloud cover in place. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s tomorrow morning. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow is looking like another warm and dry day across Central Alabama.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next couple of days is the warmer temperatures. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of this week. Overnight lows will also trend warmer in the low to mid 60s. As Fred and Jill mentioned over the weekend, humidity levels will end up a little higher as we finish out the week. It won’t be super muggy, but it won’t feel completely dry either. Plan for dew points to climb into the low to mid 60s for the next couple of days. Small rain chances will be possible by the end of the week in far northwest Alabama. Most of us will remain completely dry for the upcoming work week.

Rain Chances Possible Next Weekend: A weak disturbance could develop and move into Central Alabama by the end of the week. Rain chances have increased to 20-30% for next Sunday and Monday across Central Alabama. With more cloud cover in place, temperatures may trend slightly cooler early next week with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Hurricane Sam: Sam has been an intense Category 4 hurricane over the weekend. Intensity levels likely peaked yesterday with wind speeds around 150 mph. Satellite imagery this morning is showing a slightly weaker system trying to redevelop an eyewall. Winds have lowered to 130 mph as of 4 AM. Wind speeds could fluctuate over the next couple of days as it begins to move to the west-northwest. The good news is that Sam will likely miss the United States, but it could be a threat to Bermuda by this upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain very active as we finish out the month of September. We are watching the remnants of Peter east of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It has a medium chance to redevelop over the next couple of days. It is not forecast to impact the United States. The other two tropical waves are in the eastern Atlantic moving off the coast of Africa. Both systems have a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next three to five days. It remains too early to determine if they will impact any land areas in the Atlantic. We only have three names left on the 2021 Atlantic list this season. The last three names to be used is Teresa, Victor, and Wanda. If we finish out this list, we will go to an alternate list for naming storms. The Greek alphabet will no longer be used.

