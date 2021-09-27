Brighton Police looking for horse-drawn carriage stolen from church parking lot

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a horse-drawn carriage was stolen early Saturday morning from a church parking lot.

Frank Tate, owner of Magic Tours LLC, tells WBRC he brought the carriage and its trailer to the parking lot of St. Mark AME Church on Edwards Street in Brighton around 1 a.m. He went to get the horses for the carriage and when he returned, the carriage was gone.

Tate was going to use the carriage to transport a family to a funeral later Saturday.

Anyone who has any information please call Brighton Police at 205-425-8934.

