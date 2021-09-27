Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen on Bessemer Road.

Officers said Katrina Windsor, 24, was last seen at the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Rd around 10:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Officers said she was wearing a 2-piece pink outfit with lace.

Investigators said Windsor suffers from a mental condition that affects her behavior and judgment.

If you have seen Windsor or have any information about her whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

