Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman

Katrina Windsor
Katrina Windsor(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen on Bessemer Road.

Officers said Katrina Windsor, 24, was last seen at the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Rd around 10:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Officers said she was wearing a 2-piece pink outfit with lace.

Investigators said Windsor suffers from a mental condition that affects her behavior and judgment.

If you have seen Windsor or have any information about her whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

🚨Missing Person Alert🚨 DESCRIPTION: Katrina Windsor 24-year-old B/F HGT: 5’4” WGT: 260lbs LOCATION LAST SEEN: Chevron...

Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Monday, September 27, 2021

