Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen on Bessemer Road.
Officers said Katrina Windsor, 24, was last seen at the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Rd around 10:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Officers said she was wearing a 2-piece pink outfit with lace.
Investigators said Windsor suffers from a mental condition that affects her behavior and judgment.
If you have seen Windsor or have any information about her whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
