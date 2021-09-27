Birmingham city leaders add concert tickets to vaccine incentive program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are adding concert tickets to their vaccine incentive program.

This coming Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, you can head to Legion Field for your COVID-19 vaccine and get free tickets to the Morehouse vs. Tuskegee game on October 9th. Now, you can also get tickets to the Magic City Music Fest concert on October 29th.

The concert will feature Tank, Yung Joc, Chubb Rock, Chrisette Michele, DJ Trucker, and MC Lightfoot.

Birmingham City Council President, William Parker, said the concert will kick off Magic City Classic weekend, but they want all guests to be safe from the virus when they come out.

“We are thinking it is going to be the best Classic ever, but we also want people to be safe,” Parker said. “We want to make sure everyone is fully vaccinated, so we can provide incentives through tickets to attend various events like concerts, football, and sporting events.”

Parker said you can get free tickets if it is your first, second, or third shot.

They are also looking to soon offer free UAB game tickets as part of the incentive program.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.