LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

State health leaders say hospitals still stretched thin because staffing shortages

(CNN)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ICU capacity across the state is no longer in the negatives. There are 62 open ICU beds, but even with numbers improving, doctors said more staff is still needed.

President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said hospital staffing is still the state’s number one issue when it comes to this pandemic even as these numbers trend downwards.

Latest numbers show there are 1,566 Covid hospitalizations, but only about 38% are in the ICU. Williamson said that is good news, but normally without a pandemic there are at least 400 to 500 ICU beds open.

State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state has gotten extensions for the federal strike teams to stay in two southern Alabama counties. He said they are also looking into breaking the teams up, so they can cover more hospitals in need.

Williamson said the state won’t be able to bring in traveling nurses until sometime next month, so Harris said even though numbers are improving, it is still an overwhelming amount for hospitals.

“We still have places with staff working around the clock, many days a week for a year and a half,” Harris said. “Having additional staff is something we are going to need for the foreseeable future.”

Williamson said while staff is still stretched thin, transfers are also improving. He said the state is now able to transfer patients to other hospitals again, it just is not happening as quickly as he would like.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train at crossing on Vanderbilt Rd.
COVID-19 cases among children
Experts say 40% of overall kids in hospitals do not have comorbidities
Neveah Allen
Search continues for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex; FBI now involved
COVID-19 cases among children
COVID-19 cases among children