Search continues for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex; FBI now involved

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department started a search at an apartment complex for a missing toddler on Friday, Sept. 24, and it continued into Saturday.

Nevaeh Allen, 2, was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the apartment around 1 p.m., according to police. They added when her siblings returned home from school around 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. Police also said Allen is believed to be in imminent danger.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, the missing girl’s mother, she was at work when she got a call the baby was missing from the apartment.

The FBI is working with Baton Rouge authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the New Orleans and Jackson, Miss. field offices joined the search Saturday.

BRPD added the mother and stepfather were taken in for questioning as part of routine procedure in this type of case.

Nevaeh will be three years old in February.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You can also contact the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000 with any information regarding the toddler’s whereabouts or call 911.

