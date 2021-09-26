LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Search continues for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex; FBI now involved

Neveah Allen
Neveah Allen(Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department started a search at an apartment complex for a missing toddler on Friday, Sept. 24, and it continued into Saturday.

Nevaeh Allen, 2, was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the apartment around 1 p.m., according to police. They added when her siblings returned home from school around 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. Police also said Allen is believed to be in imminent danger.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a...
Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, the missing girl’s mother, she was at work when she got a call the baby was missing from the apartment.

The FBI is working with Baton Rouge authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the New Orleans and Jackson, Miss. field offices joined the search Saturday.

BRPD added the mother and stepfather were taken in for questioning as part of routine procedure in this type of case.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Friday night. Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

Nevaeh will be three years old in February.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You can also contact the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000 with any information regarding the toddler’s whereabouts or call 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident

Latest News

State health leaders say hospitals still stretched thin because staffing shortages
There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train at crossing on Vanderbilt Rd.
COVID-19 cases among children
Experts say 40% of overall kids in hospitals do not have comorbidities
COVID-19 cases among children
COVID-19 cases among children