LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.

Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Laundrie shares with his parents.

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death,” the statement reads.

Chapman wants anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train at crossing on Vanderbilt Rd.
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary
Police say a 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son died after falling from the third level...
Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at San Diego ballpark
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'