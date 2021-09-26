Man shot and killed in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a man was shot and killed in Pratt City on Saturday afternoon.

Police tell us officers found 26-year-old Joshua Rogers suffering from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Dougan Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Rogers died on the scene.

Police say they have not established a motive for the shooting, but they do believe Rogers was the target of an ambush.

Authorities say they detained two persons of interest at a nearby gas station. If you have any information on this shooting , you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

