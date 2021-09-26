Heavy police presence at railroad track on Vanderbilt Rd.

LawCall
There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.

BPD and CSX are working the area. It is not clear what has happened but we are hearing reports that a pedestrian was struck. The train is currently stopped.

We’re working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

