Heavy police presence at railroad track on Vanderbilt Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.

BPD and CSX are working the area. It is not clear what has happened but we are hearing reports that a pedestrian was struck. The train is currently stopped.

We’re working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

