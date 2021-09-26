First Alert: Some patchy early morning fog but a sunny Sunday forecast as dry conditions continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A weak front has been moving through the area overnight generating a few clouds, but dry conditions continue this morning. The front will stall as it moves through the region, and we could still see some patches of early morning fog, but overall sunny conditions will persist through the day. The dry weather will continue into the week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southeast through Wednesday with no significant day-to-day weather changes as afternoon highs and overnight lows return to more seasonal levels through at least mid-week.

The area of high pressure will begin to weaken as it migrates east from Wednesday into Thursday and there may some increase in moisture for the second half of the week but, again, very little change is expected in the overall weather pattern although by Thursday afternoon highs will be a degree or two warmer area wide. We still see the possibility for a backdoor cold front approaching the region from the Northeast Friday which may moderate temperatures back a few degrees in the afternoon although there will be no significant increase in rain chances through the end of the week.

Meanwhile in The Tropics, The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Sam is moving west-northwest at around 8 mph with this general motion expected to continue today. The storm is expected to turn northwest tomorrow. Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane and remains a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles .Swells generated by Sam are forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles this week which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions but at the moment the forecast track of the storm does keep it away from the U.S. Mainland and moving north of The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.