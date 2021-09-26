LawCall
Extravagant picnic, Diner En Blanc, returns to Birmingham

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The all-white, extravagant picnic, Diner En Blanc, made a triumphant return to Birmingham Saturday night after the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 in 2020.

Participants from Birmingham and surrounding areas showed up to the secret location nestled under the 20/59 rainbow bridge in droves, wearing their finest white attire, packing their gourmet meals and lavish decor.

The organizer, Jasmine Allen, owner of Destination Birmingham, said the turnout was fantastic despite the pandemic.

Allen said more than 1,000 people participated in 2021, up from 900 in 2019, the year the event debuted in Birmingham.

“It’s to put Birmingham on a national platform. When we brought Diner En Blanc to Birmingham, that was our goal. We think Birmingham is the best city in the United States, so we want to show it off.”

Allen said they planned to continue to grow Diner En Blanc Birmingham, bigger and better each year.

To learn more about next year’s event, click here.

