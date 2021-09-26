LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.(Jacob Cordeiro via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Lynne C. Robbins surrendered to authorities Thursday.
Former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner arrested
Pleasant Grove police say one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
UPDATE: Person shot in officer-involved shooting in Pleasant Grove identified

Latest News

Birmingham Police say an 18-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
Supporters file into the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga., to attend former president...
Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’
The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday evening in Georgia.
Trump comments on Ga. governor at rally
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda