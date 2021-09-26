LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama rolls over Southern Miss, 63 to 14

Alabama beats Southern Miss
Alabama beats Southern Miss(University of Alabama | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Alex Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After escaping with a win over the Florida Gators last week, the Crimson Tide started off their game against Southern Miss in a dynamic way.

Alabama scores on the very first play of the game, and the Tide scored 42 points in the first half as they roll over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 63 to 14.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams got the scoring started off with a 100 yard kickoff return to put the Tide on the board first, one of two return touchdowns he had in the game. Williams made another big play in the first half, scoring on an 81-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young. That was just one of four touchdowns Young threw in the first half, as he had only two incompletions. Young finished with 5 passing touchdowns on the day to just one interception. Freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe threw his first career touchdown, a 24 yard pass to Javon Baker.

Running backs Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan and Trey Sanders helped Alabama get the most rushing yards they’ve had in a game this season. .Williams led the team with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown, while McClellan caught a touchdown.

Alabama’s defense kept the Golden Eagles in check, only allowing seven points in the first half and just 14 for the game. After allowing more than 200 rushing yards last week, the Tide held the Golden Eagles to less than 100 yards rushing as a team this week. The Tide also got a key takeaway with DeMarco Hellams getting an interception off of Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes.

Alabama moves to 4-0 on the season. They’ll host the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Tailgater shot at Fairfield football game; no suspects in custody
Lynne C. Robbins surrendered to authorities Thursday.
Former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner arrested
Pleasant Grove police say one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
UPDATE: Person shot in officer-involved shooting in Pleasant Grove identified

Latest News

Birmingham police say a man was shot and killed in Pratt City on Saturday afternoon.
Man shot and killed in Pratt City
Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth