Sheriff’s Office: Shots fired outside stadium at Fairfield football game

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Shots were fired outside the Fairfield home football game against Jackson-Olin Friday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Joni Money with the JCSO says one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but no other details are available.

We will update this story with more information when confirmed by authorities.

