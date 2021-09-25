LawCall
More Alabama teens, adolescents getting vaccinated against COVID-19

At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting...
At Baptist Health's vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting vaccinated.
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 40% of Alabama’s population is fully vaccinated and the vaccination rate is slowly on the rise. Health officials are also seeing more teens and adolescents getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, in June, 2% of people ages 0 to 17 in the state had received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of September, 11.6% of people ages 0 to 17 had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

ADPH says so far, 130,252 in that age group have gotten shots.

“There are positive reasons to believe that this spike will probably continue to decline. That continued decline is predicated on number one, people continuing to get vaccinated especially a younger people are able to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association.

At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting vaccinated, including Ayanna Sterling, her 15-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter.

“I work in healthcare, so for me, just making sure they know what’s available as far as vaccines, what the risk associated with and what the benefits were,” Ayanna Sterling said, “once they learned more about it and were comfortable with it, we decided to come in”.

“I did it to protect other, myself, and my family as well,” Madison Sterling said.

ADPH says as of Tuesday, 130,252 in the 0 to 17 age group have gotten shots. Right now, people ages 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

