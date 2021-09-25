LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Housing market still hot in some places, but more stable

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The housing market nationally has calmed down over the past few months, but prices are still higher than average.

Right now, it’s a seller’s market but buyers are not out of luck.

Home sale prices have dropped over the past two months, according to the National Association of Realtors, after a year of ticking upward.

“We are now seeing houses actually remain on the market for longer than a couple of hours now,” said Aliece Dice with EXP Realty Birmingham.

Dice says while it’s a little more stable, homes are only lasting on the market for a matter of days before they’re snatched up.

“Jefferson County and Shelby County are super hot still, I know Calhoun County over in east Alabama is also a super hot market,” said Dice.

For buyers, she advises to stay confident and know there are options.

“Just take your time, don’t feel pressured, get out there and if you want to find a house right now, you totally can,” she said.

And for those on the other end of the sale, low inventory means competitive offers.

“Overall, I say it is a great time to sell your home,” said Dice.

She also advises keeping an eye on interest rates, which are fairly low now and could change.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx driver was detained after a fatal hit and accident in Birmingham.
Victim identified; FedEx driver detained after fatal crash on I-59 in Birmingham
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim as Robert Brian Hubbard of Clanton. He was...
UPDATE: Man, 36, killed in Calera train accident
At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’

Latest News

Alabamians crossing state lines for Powerball
The Powerball jackpot brings many Alabamians across state lines
Alabama health leaders ask for vigilance in the fight vs. COVID-19
Alabama health leaders ask for vigilance in the fight vs. COVID-19
Buck Creek Festival returns after a year off due to COVID-19
Buck Creek Festival returns after a year off due to COVID-19
Local reaction to images from Del Rio
Local reaction to images from Del Rio