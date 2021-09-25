First Alert for pleasant beginning to the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have seen a significant band of clouds moving in from the northwest this morning in association with an area of low pressure rotating across the Eastern U.S. conditions, however, remain dry with very limited moisture. We are in store for a pleasant beginning for the weekend as our cooler conditions give way to a slowly moderating air mass which will lead to a return to more seasonal temperatures as we go through this first weekend of Fall as temperatures grow a little warmer this afternoon and again tomorrow.

Another front will move south and east today and Sunday but this front, too will dissipate as it moves into our area overnight. There will, then be very little resultant change in weather conditions for our area through the end of the weekend. In fact, dry weather will continue through next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over The Southeast through at least Wednesday. As a result the air mass will change very little day-to-day with highs continuing to moderate to more seasonal levels in the week ahead meaning highs ranging from 82-86 with overnight lows in the 60-63-degree range.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken Wednesday and Thursday which could lead to some increase in moisture for the second half of next week but the weather pattern will still change very little although temperatures in the afternoon will trend upwards a few degrees by Thursday. Long range forecast models continue to indicate a Backdoor Cold Front which could move in from the Northeast by Friday. If this verifies it will bring temperatures back down a few degrees but still shows very little likelihood for producing any significant rain chances through the end of next week as the ridge of high pressure remains the dominant weather feature over The Southeast through the end of the week.

Meanwhile in The Atlantic, Hurricane Sam is moving west-northwest near 13 mph. A slower motion to the west-northwest is expected over the weekend, followed by a turn to the northwest Monday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Sam is expected to become a major hurricane later today.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.