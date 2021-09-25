LawCall
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog

Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.(WDBJ7)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers found 61-year-old Marion Reynolds suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Mineral Avenue SW. Reynolds died on the scene.

Although a motive has not been established, police believe Reynolds was targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made in this shooting. If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

