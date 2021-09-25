LawCall
18-year-old woman dies after being shot while driving

Birmingham Police say an 18-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say an 18-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.

Authorities say on September 17th, officers responded to a car accident in the 2800 block of Norwood Boulevard. Police say they found Ashley Canty in the driver seat unresponsive. Canty was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say that on September 24th, hospital staff notified authorities that Canty died from her injuries.

Police say Canty was shot while driving down Norwood Boulevard, and then her car hit a fire hydrant before stopping. Although a motive has not been identified, authorities believe Canty was targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made in this shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

