Pleasant Grove PD: Person shot in officer-involved shooting

Pleasant Grove police say one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
Pleasant Grove police say one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove police say one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

This happened on Smithfield Forest Drive off of Forest Road.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, or the condition of the person shot. The FBI and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

