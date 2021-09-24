LawCall
One dead after suffering severe burns during Helena fire

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after they suffered serious burns during a structure fire in Helena earlier Thursday.

Police and fire crews from Helena, Pelham, and Alabaster responded to the 1100 block of Lawley Street after reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they worked to put out the fire while personnel began treating the injured resident until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken by helicopter to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead because of his injuries.

The victim’s name will be released after his family has been notified.

Helena officials say the investigation has been turned over the the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

