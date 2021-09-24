LawCall
JCCEO wants to pay your summer utility bills

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - JCCEO is offering one last chance to pay your summer utility bills.

The organization’s summer Utility Assistance Program is ending September 30th, and it’s hosting one more event Friday in hopes of helping people bring their power bills current.

“This is our last big push for those who may need utility assistance,” said Director of Community Support for JCCEO, Hollis Johnson.

Fall is here and JCCEO is wrapping up it’s Summer Utility Assistance Program.

Director of Community Support, Hollis Johnson, said the agency has helped about 1,200 people living in Jefferson County get current on their power bills, and has about $1.7 million left to help others.

“With the pandemic crisis, you have a lot of people that are unemployed, or had a reduction in income. So, the utility bills have increased, so this is a way that we’re able to help,” Johnson said.

He said the application process to get assistance takes about 30 days, and payments are made directly to the utility companies.

He said there’s no cap to the bill payment, but applicants must meet certain requirements.

“It’s based on your income and your family size. If there’s one person in the household, you can’t make more than $1,500 a month. For two people in the household, it’s around $2,000 a month,” Johnson explained.

Those who qualify must live in Jefferson County, show proof of residency, provide the bill they need paid, and have valid IDs and social security cards for each member of the household.

“We really need clients to come out and take advantage of this money. We don’t want to send it back to the federal government. It is here to serve residents of Jefferson County. We encourage everyone to come. We have it very organized, so there’s not a long wait,” Johnson said.

The final event for the Summer Utility Assistance Program is Friday at the Midfield Recreation Center.

It starts at 9 a.m. and ends a 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jcceo.org, or call (205) 327-7500.

