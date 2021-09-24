Heating and cooling expert shares tips before you turn on your heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have been tempted to turn on your heat with cooler temperatures blowing in last night, but there are some steps you may want to consider before flipping the switch.

Those heaters have been off for several months now, and with fall officially here, you’ll want to make sure everything’s in working order before you turn on the heat for the first time.

It may still be in the 70′s here in Alabama, but the nights are getting cooler.

Kerry Adkins, with OnTime Service, said before you turn on the heat, make sure your air filters are clean and replace them if they aren’t.

“If you haven’t done it in a while, now is a good time to do it. If you can’t remember when the last time you did it, you should probably go ahead and do it,” Adkins said.

Adkins said now may also be a good time to get rid of any clutter that’s accumulated on or around your furnace.

Then check to see if it turns on.

“Especially, if your furnace is in an attic or in a crawlspace or something like that where…like the storms that we’ve had over the summer, there’s so much wind moving through, sometimes it can blow out the pilot light, and so you want to check the pilot light,” Adkins explained.

Checking your vent pipes is also important.

Adkins said birds often build nests in them, and poor venting in your home can cause carbon monoxide problems.

“If you don’t have carbon monoxide detectors in your home, get those” Adkins said.

And if you ever have any doubts about how your heating system is functioning, Adkins said don’t hesitate to call a licensed professional.

“If you haven’t had your system maintenance in a while, just go ahead and get a complete maintenance on your heating and cooling system just to make sure everything’s right, and if you get that done by a reputable company, they’re going to check all the things that I just kind of ran down for you,” Adkins said.

Adkins added that most heating and cooling companies are busiest when temperatures are extreme.

He said now is the best time to get your heating system serviced, before appointments start booking up.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.