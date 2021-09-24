LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner arrested

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner, Lynne C. Robbins is accused of using her public office for personal gain, theft of property in the first degree and seven counts of computer tampering.

Robbins is out of jail on a $10,000 bond after she surrendered to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say she avoided paying returned-check fees.

Alabama’s Attorney General’s Office says the use of public office for personal gain charge relates to a series of checks Robbins wrote to the Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner’s office that were returned unpaid for non-sufficient funds. Robbins used her position as license commissioner to avoid paying the returned-check fee assessed in bad-check cases and to avoid repaying the face amounts of the unpaid checks.

The first-degree theft charge relates to a scheme of conduct employed by Robbins between January 2016 and December 3, 2019, to take cash belonging to the Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner’s Office. The seven computer tampering charges relate to specific instances where Robbins altered data in the Tuscaloosa License Commissioner’s Office’s computer network to facilitate her embezzlement scheme and to conceal the scheme from discovery by county or state officials.

Robbin, served as Tuscaloosa County’s license commissioner until her resignation in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
A FedEx driver was detained after a fatal hit and accident in Birmingham.
Victim identified; FedEx driver detained after fatal crash on I-59 in Birmingham
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead

Latest News

11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Father calls for justice one year after hit and run accident killed his two children
One year since fatal Hoover hit and run
One year since fatal Hoover hit and run
The railroad crossing at Hwy 22 at Concord Baptist Church is blocked and will be for an...
Calera Police: Serious accident involving a train on Hwy 22
A FedEx driver was detained after a fatal hit and accident in Birmingham.
Victim identified; FedEx driver detained after fatal crash on I-59 in Birmingham