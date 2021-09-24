Former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner arrested

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner, Lynne C. Robbins is accused of using her public office for personal gain, theft of property in the first degree and seven counts of computer tampering.

Robbins is out of jail on a $10,000 bond after she surrendered to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say she avoided paying returned-check fees.

Alabama’s Attorney General’s Office says the use of public office for personal gain charge relates to a series of checks Robbins wrote to the Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner’s office that were returned unpaid for non-sufficient funds. Robbins used her position as license commissioner to avoid paying the returned-check fee assessed in bad-check cases and to avoid repaying the face amounts of the unpaid checks.

The first-degree theft charge relates to a scheme of conduct employed by Robbins between January 2016 and December 3, 2019, to take cash belonging to the Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner’s Office. The seven computer tampering charges relate to specific instances where Robbins altered data in the Tuscaloosa License Commissioner’s Office’s computer network to facilitate her embezzlement scheme and to conceal the scheme from discovery by county or state officials.

Robbin, served as Tuscaloosa County’s license commissioner until her resignation in February 2020.

