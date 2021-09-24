First Alert for more sunshine and comfortable temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! It is another chilly start to the morning. We are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with areas along and north of I-20/59 dropping into the 40s. Probably a good idea to grab a light jacket before you walk out the door. The average low temperature for September 24th is 63°F, so we are nearly 10-15 degrees below average. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear thanks to high pressure across the eastern half of the United States. We are watching a weak cold front stretched across the Central U.S. today. It will likely move through our area tonight and tomorrow giving us increasing cloud cover, but no rain is associated with it. Simply too dry outside. Go ahead and grab the sunglasses and the hat today. We should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in the sky. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 70s by noon. Highs today will end up a few degrees warmer than yesterday with most spots in the mid to upper 70s. Plan for northeast winds today at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, make sure you grab a jacket. Temperatures around 7 PM will cool into the upper 60s. We’ll end up in the lower 60s by 10 PM.

Saturday’s Forecast: Saturday is shaping up to be another beautiful day. We’ll likely start the morning off with some cloud cover as a weak cold front moves through the area. Temperatures could end up a few degrees warmer tomorrow morning with most locations in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will decrease Saturday afternoon and give way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s with parts of west Alabama hitting the lower 80s. Winds will continue from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on going to Homestead Hollow, Fiesta 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama State Fair, or the Alabaster Jubilee #1, plan on grabbing the sunglasses and a hat. If you are going to be outside for an extended amount of time, I would also encourage you to grab the sunscreen. It will feel nice in the shade, but it will feel very warm if under direct sunlight.

College Football Forecasts: Auburn is at home playing against Georgia State Saturday afternoon. Kickoff temperatures will end up in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will cool into the lower 70s by the end the of the game. Alabama is at home against Southern Miss Saturday evening. Kickoff temperatures will likely start in the lower 70s and cool into the mid 60s by the end of the game. You might want to grab a light jacket as there could be a slight chill in the air by the end of the game. Weather is looking fantastic. If you are traveling to New Orleans to watch UAB play Tulane Saturday evening, plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday’s Forecast: If you want to get some yardwork out of the way, Sunday is looking like another beautiful day. We’ll start out the morning in the mid to upper 50s with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will end up a little warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday. Humidity levels will remain dry and comfortable.

Next Big Thing: The weather pattern is looking very quiet for the next seven days. I see no signs of rain for next week. The only story we will talk about is warmer temperatures. We should see plenty of sunshine next week which will help to warm us up. Highs could end up in the low to mid 80s for the first half of next week. By next Wednesday and into next weekend, temperatures could trend above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the 60s. Humidity levels could climb a little, but I don’t see any signs of muggy air in our forecast.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring four systems in the Atlantic. We have one disturbance in the northern Atlantic that has a medium chance to develop in a few days. It will not impact the United States. We are also watching an area of low pressure that is located hundreds of miles east of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a low chance to develop over the next five days. I think the most likely area to develop into a tropical depression or storm early next week is the disturbance moving off the coast of Africa. It has a medium chance to develop once it moves over the eastern Atlantic.

Hurricane Sam: Sam is really organizing in the eastern Atlantic. Winds speeds have increased to 75 mph as of 4 AM making Sam a Category 1 hurricane. It is forecast to slow down and rapidly become a major hurricane tomorrow. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center is showing Sam becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds up to 130 mph. It remains too early to determine if it will have any impact on Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, or the eastern United States. It all depends on the upper-level pattern across North America and the northern Atlantic. It will help determine the track of Sam next week. For now, we will watch Sam. I’m leaning on the idea that it will move north of the Lesser Antilles and eventually curve out into the northern Atlantic late next week. It will likely look impressive on satellite this weekend with a well-defined eye. Good news is that it won’t impact anyone for now.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.