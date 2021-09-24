LawCall
Father calls for justice one year after hit and run accident killed his two children

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more one year since a Hoover hit and run killed two young children and no arrests have been made in the case.

“Every single day he is out there is an insult to my children,” father Emmanuel Prude said.

The accident killed 11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude. They were brother and sister.

“We have good days,” Prude said. “We have horrible days. I have to break down in my car before I go to work. I see my wife; she breaks down before she even leaves the room.”

Officials with the Hoover police department said there is a warrant out for the suspected driver that caused the accident. Christopher Shane Anagnos is being charged with two counts vehicular manslaughter.

“That man fled police pursuit and he is still out there,” Prude said. “Each day I wonder is this the day he does something that is going to put another family in our shoes.”

Prude said without justice and someone to hold accountable, it’s hard for him to forgive.

“I would like to know how this man was able to evade arrest after killing two children, but more importantly, I just want him found.”

Prude says along with justice, he wishes he could have a hug from his daughter and a conversation with his son.

“She would see me come through the doors and run to me, jump in my arms and give me this hug,” Prude said. “It made you feel like a superhero. What I miss most about him is our conversations,” he said about his son. “He made me smarter.”

Hoover Police said Anagnos has been on the run since October of last year when they first attempted to arrest him. The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force is also searching for him.

