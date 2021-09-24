CVS Health administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CVS Health announced that select locations across the country are offering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Nearly 5,600 CVS stores across the country will offer the booster shot, including 131 locations across Alabama.

People 65 years or older and residents in long-term care facilities are eligible for booster shots six months after completing the first vaccine series, as well as people 50 to 64 years with certain underlying medical conditions. People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain medical conditions are also eligible six months after the first vaccine series, as well as those 18 to 64 years old who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not yet eligible for booster shots.

If you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, you can click here to schedule an appointment.

