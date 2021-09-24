Community Food Bank gets grants for new delivery trucks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama just received two big grants that will help the agency get meals to people in need.

“We’ve seen an increase of 30 percent of food insecurity during the pandemic and unfortunately that number is not going down,” said Nicole Williams, Director of Development for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The agency estimates one in four children and one in six adults in Central Alabama experiences food insecurity.

The workload has increased for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to meet its mission of getting food to those who are hungry. It distributes grocery items to 260 agencies across 12 counties. It’s a job that was recently made a little easier after the agency received two big grants to purchase two new refrigerated trucks to deliver and pick up food. One grant was through Darden Restaurants and the other through Publix.

“Three of our nine trucks are over 20 years old. So you can imagine there are problems with maintenance,” Williams said. “We need the maintenance to stay right on those, so to get a brand new truck is absolutely amazing.”

As excited as leaders are about easier deliveries, they want to make sure the warehouse and trucks are fully stocked.

“With trade mitigation, it’s been difficult for us to get food. So the community can help us as we approach the holiday season. You can do donations, food drive,” Williams said.

The agency is also accepting volunteers right now to help with the food meal boxing initiative for the holiday season. You can contact the food bank if you’re interested in helping pack boxes or if you’re interested in coordinating donations.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.