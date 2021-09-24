Birmingham Water Works customer service unavailable Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Water Works say their communication systems are down Friday after a fiber line was cut.

Rick Jackson with the BWW says their systems are down after the cut to a fiber line that caused them to lose telephone and internet access.

Technicians are working to restore service for them, but if you need to reach them for customer service issues Friday afternoon, you may not be able to.

No word on how long the outage is expected to last.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.