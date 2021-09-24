LawCall
Birmingham Squadron hosting youth basketball clinic

The Birmingham Squadron will host a “Back to Basketball Youth Clinic” on September 24th at 10 a.m.(Source: Pelicans' G League/Instagram)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron will host a “Back to Basketball Youth Clinic” on September 24th at 10 a.m.

50 children from eight to 13 years old will participate in drills learning the fundamentals of basketball. The clinic will be held at the YMCA of Greater Birmingham’s Downtown Youth Center.

The Birmingham Squadron start their first season on November 5th against Greensboro. They’ll play their first home game on December 5th against the Capitanes.

