22-year-old man on probation accused in kidnapping, rape of 14-year-old girl in Charlotte

Following a casual conversation, police say the suspect physically forced the 14-year-old into a car and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 22-year-old man who was on probation is accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old girl in Charlotte.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged Tyquan Osborne for his alleged involvement in a recent sexual assault.

On Sept. 15, police say a 14-year-old girl reported to police that a suspect approached her while she was walking her dog on West Sugar Creek Road. 

Following a casual conversation, police say the suspect physically forced the 14-year-old into a car and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her. 

During the investigation, police say the juvenile was treated at a local hospital, and evidence was collected.

As a result of the investigation, Osborne, who is a convicted felon on probation, was identified as the suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest. 

On Sept. 23, officers located and arrested Osborne without incident.  At the time of his arrest, police say he was found to be in possession of a stolen gun. 

Osborne was charged with three counts of statutory rape, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.  As additional information develops, police say it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to leave it with police by calling 911.  The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

