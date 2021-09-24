LawCall
2 killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Guntersville

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were shot and killed at a Taco Bell in Guntersville on Thursday night.

According to Guntersville Police, the two individuals were shot at the Taco Bell located on Gunter Avenue/Highway 431.

WAFF is told the shooting stemmed from an argument, which resulted in one person shooting the two victims. Guntersville police chief says the suspect is a male and is in custody.

The shooter was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam, Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson confirms there has been a shooting, but the details are unclear at this time. A number of agencies are also on the scene to assist Guntersville investigators.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

