LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman who found missing 5-year-old talks about what happened

Area where missing 5-year-old was located.
Area where missing 5-year-old was located.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The woman who found 5-year-old Henton Dean Wednesday morning is telling her story.

Jessica Calvert said she had no intention of going to the search area Wednesday morning, but that changed when God spoke to her.

Calvert said she was led to an intersection on Grissom Rd. and that God asked her to look for the number 2. She said that she came across an address with that number and found a nearby spot to park.
“I sat in my car for a while just praying. I was saying, ‘O.K., Lord, what now?’ Just a few minutes later I was looking into the pasture and saw a little blonde headed kid come out. He was just walking along the fence line,” Calvert explained.
No one else was around when Calvert first spotted Dean. A few moments later, Billy Clearman and Lyndsey Tew spotted Calvert waving and pointing toward a field. “I saw her going toward the fence, yelling,” Clearman said. “Lyndsey Tew saw it and we looked to our left and saw the little boy. I said, ‘wow!’.”
They ran to Henton who appeared to be all right except for some scratches. “At first I thought, ‘This is really not him, right? This is another kid.’ I was looking for another adult around and there was nobody,” Calvert said. “It was no different than if I had gotten my hands on my little five-year-old child.”
“It was a treasure to see two mothers running to a little boy and to see when Jessica got there, the little boy jumping up and putting his arms around her,” Clearman recalled. “It was a great thing as the two mothers walked the boy back.”
Calvert says this situation only reinforces her faith.
“There’s nothing impossible for Him. If He can bring me to this spot and bring a kid out of the woods that’s been searched for for 15 hours, then He can heal anybody,” Calvert said.
Calvert also pointed out that Dean was standing just feet away from a large cross that was on the property.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found
A FedEx driver was detained after a fatal hit and accident in Birmingham.
FedEx driver detained after fatal crash on I-59 in Birmingham
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead

Latest News

UAB modeling expert predicts reduction in COVID cases by Thanksgiving
UAB modeling expert predicts reduction in COVID cases by Thanksgiving
Pleasant Grove police say one person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
Pleasant Grove PD: Person shot in officer-involved shooting
New COVID models show downward trajectory
New COVID models show downward trajectory
Father pleads for answer a year after hit & run that killed children
Father pleads for answer a year after hit & run that killed children
The Dadeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen semi-truck.
Police: Semi-truck stolen in Dadeville