Vestavia Hills PD: Attempted kidnapping call was prank by teenagers
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department says an attempted kidnapping call in the Boulder Lake area was a prank.
Police were called to the 500 block of Boulder Lake Way around 6:20 p.m. to investigate. When they arrived, they were told an unknown male and female attempted to lure a juvenile into a vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.
Police say the incident was a prank by a group of local teenagers.
