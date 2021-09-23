LawCall
Vestavia Hills PD: Attempted kidnapping call was prank by teenagers

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department says an attempted kidnapping call in the Boulder Lake area was a prank.

Police were called to the 500 block of Boulder Lake Way around 6:20 p.m. to investigate. When they arrived, they were told an unknown male and female attempted to lure a juvenile into a vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say the incident was a prank by a group of local teenagers.

****UPDATE**** Our previous post in regards to suspicious activity in the Boulder Lake area has been removed. After...

Posted by Vestavia Hills Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

