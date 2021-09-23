Two men engage in shootout; one killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is dead after a shootout in a Birmingham neighborhood Wednesday night according to Birmingham Police.

BPD arrived at the scene in the 900 block of 44th Pl. N in the Morton Simpson Housing Community after ShotSpotter identified 8 rounds fired in the area and a 911 call was placed.

Police arrived to find two wounded men. One man was responsive and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another man who was lying on the ground unresponsive was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigation indicates the men were acquaintances who became involved in a verbal argument that escalated to gunfire.

THis is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

