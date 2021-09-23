LawCall
Tuscaloosa woman seeks help from city over repeated flooding to her home

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Marjorie Johnston’s dream home became a nightmare after just a year of living there. She wants the city of Tuscaloosa to fix the flooding that’s happened in her neighborhood for the last few years and this past weekend she said it was the worst by far.

Johnston plays piano professionally and in her spare time. Wednesday, she flipped through pictures and videos of flooding in at her downtown Tuscaloosa home. “The rain I had in my basement before in June. I had like 18 inches. This was 6 feet. This was a lake,” Johnston told WBRC.

She described how floodwater in her basement swamped her hot water heater and air conditioning unit Saturday. “The problem has to be fixed. I just can’t keep buying new air conditioning units,” she continued.

Johnston said her home on 13th street has flooded several times since she bought it more than four years ago. She asked Six on Your Side for help after emails to city officials and attending city council meetings didn’t yield results.

WBRC took her concerns to the city of Tuscaloosa’s Executive Director for Infrastructure and Public Services. “In past downtown urban renewal projects have been extending the storm drain line as we go through those projects. Right now we’re at 7th street. Our next phase is to take it from 7th all the way past 13th,” Jarrod Milligan explained.

Johnston will feel more at ease when that finally happens. “I can’t describe the sick feeling I get in my stomach when I hear a forecast for rain,” Johnston went on to say. Milligan could not give us a time frame for when that drainage work could begin. Engineering for that work is still months away. In the meantime, Johnston is moving her AC Unit into the attic and getting another hot water heater that also won’t be in her basement.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

