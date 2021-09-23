Tuscaloosa PD asking for help identifying hit and run suspect

LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police are looking for a man they say is involved in a hit and run from September 10.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are asking for help looking for the driver of a hit and run that happened earlier this month.

Police say the man in the photos was driving a red Toyota Tacoma that crashed into another vehicle at Hackberry Lane and 13th Street at 11:45 p.m. on September 10. The crash happened after he ran the stop sign, turning from 13th and onto Hackberry.

The man then pulled onto Coliseum Street that runs behind the track field toward Coleman Coliseum and got out to catch the dog that had fallen out of his truck at impact.

Officers were just pulling up when he got back in the truck and drove away. The truck appears to have an Alabama license tag and damage to the front bumper and driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121.

