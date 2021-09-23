Thursday marks 20 years since Brookwood mine disaster

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, marks 20 years since 13 miners were killed in explosions inside Jim Walter Mine Number 5 in Brookwood.

Family members and the community will remember the men in a memorial service Thursday.

The September 23, 2001 tragedy was one of the deadliest mine disasters in decades. Many of the men who died are credited with going back inside the mine to rescue trapped miners.

The memorial service at West Brookwood Church is coordinated by the Alabama Miners’ Memorial Foundation and the United Mine Workers of America.

