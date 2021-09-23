Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Micah Parker.

Micah is a senior at Center Point High School with a 3.94 GPA. He is senior class secretary and a member of FBLA, DECA, Computer Club, Robotics Club, and Science Olympiad. In addition, he is a member of Rebirth Christian Fellowship and volunteers in the community. He plans to pursue a degree in IT and continue giving back to others.

Micah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

