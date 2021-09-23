LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rising Star: Micah Parker

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Micah Parker.

Micah is a senior at Center Point High School with a 3.94 GPA. He is senior class secretary and a member of FBLA, DECA, Computer Club, Robotics Club, and Science Olympiad. In addition, he is a member of Rebirth Christian Fellowship and volunteers in the community. He plans to pursue a degree in IT and continue giving back to others.

Micah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Vestavia Hills PD: Attempted kidnapping call was prank by teenagers

Latest News

Absolutely Alabama.
Cast in Iron
Quilt
Pelham woman makes quilt for officer’s family
Mural Trail in North Alabama
On the Trail
Easley Covered Bridge
Celebrating the Bridges of Blount County