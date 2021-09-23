Rainsville PD asks for help locating missing woman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a woman out of Rainsville.
Tammy Lynn Walters is a 48-year-old white woman who may have a condition that could impair her judgement. Tammy was last seen on September 21 around 5:00 p.m. on Kirk Road in Rainsville. She was driving a white 2011 Kia Optima with the Alabama tag 28GV235.
Anyone with information about tammy Walters is asked to contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 638-2157 or call 911.
