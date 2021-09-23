LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rainsville PD asks for help locating missing woman

Tammy Lynn Walters
Tammy Lynn Walters(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a woman out of Rainsville.

Tammy Lynn Walters is a 48-year-old white woman who may have a condition that could impair her judgement. Tammy was last seen on September 21 around 5:00 p.m. on Kirk Road in Rainsville. She was driving a white 2011 Kia Optima with the Alabama tag 28GV235.

Anyone with information about tammy Walters is asked to contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 638-2157 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman as Stephanie Lynn Bryant of Sylacauga.
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-65 N identified

Latest News

Health leaders continue to tell us that the key to recovery is for more people to get...
Is it possible to convince more people to get vaccinated at this point?
Vestavia Hills PD: Attempted kidnapping call was prank by teenagers
Alabama currently leads the U.S. in the number of COVID-19 related deaths per capita with about...
COVID-19 deaths are going up as hospitalizations decrease
Say goodbye to free Disney FastPasses in October
Say goodbye to free Disney FastPasses in October