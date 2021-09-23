LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Vestavia Hills

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping they say happened Wednesday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Boulder Lake Way around 6:20 p.m. to investigate. When they arrived, they were told an unknown male and female attempted to lure a juvenile into a vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle the two people were in was described as a small, white SUV. The make and model isn’t known.

Officers say they have increased their presence in the area and are working to investigate and find out more information about the suspects and their vehicle.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call VHPD at 205-823-1153.

On 09/22/21 at approximately 6:20PM, the Vestavia Hills Police Department received a call of suspicious activity in the...

Posted by Vestavia Hills Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is an image of a male carrying a backpack, said to be captures Monday morning by a...
Did Florida Panhandle trail camera capture image of Brian Laundrie? OCSO ‘checking it out’
Birmingham Police arrested two men after reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on...
2 men in custody after reports of shots fired at apartment complex on Montclair Rd
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham South Side...
Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested
Deandre Gilmore (right) was killed in a crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
‘It’s like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from’: Family mourns Alabama lineman killed in Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Pelham PD: Man steals binders of Pokemon cards
Pelham PD: Man steals nearly $4100 worth of Pokemon cards
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline: Remains found in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito, search continues for Brian Laundrie
The Birmingham Water Works Board changed attorneys and the way its monitors what it's paying...
Birmingham Water Works fires lawyers, removes cap on legal fees
Health leaders fighting vaccine hesitancy
Health leaders fighting vaccine hesitancy