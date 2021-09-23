Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping they say happened Wednesday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Boulder Lake Way around 6:20 p.m. to investigate. When they arrived, they were told an unknown male and female attempted to lure a juvenile into a vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle the two people were in was described as a small, white SUV. The make and model isn’t known.

Officers say they have increased their presence in the area and are working to investigate and find out more information about the suspects and their vehicle.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call VHPD at 205-823-1153.

