Pelham PD: Man steals nearly $4100 worth of Pokemon cards

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Pelham are currently searching for a man they say stole about $4100 in Pokemon cards.

Police say the man broke into a local business, stealing several binders filled with the cards. Authorities say the man has a large tattoo on his right forearm and a large tattoo or birthmark on his right elbow.

If you see this man, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Detective Petersen at 205-620-6550. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

