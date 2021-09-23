Pelham PD: Man steals nearly $4100 worth of Pokemon cards

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Pelham are currently searching for a man they say stole about $4100 in Pokemon cards.

BURGLARY INVESTIGATION: We need to identify the man in this video. He burglarized a local business just before 2:00am on September 18th. He stole several binders filled with Pokemon cards, which are worth approximately $4,100. Some key clues: The man has a large tattoo on his right forearm and a large tattoo or birthmark on his right elbow. This type of crime is really "Onix-ceptable." If you "Shinx" you can help us "Ketchum," call Detective Petersen at 205-620-6550. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our website. www.pelhampd.com #PelhamPD #PokemonPuns Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Police say the man broke into a local business, stealing several binders filled with the cards. Authorities say the man has a large tattoo on his right forearm and a large tattoo or birthmark on his right elbow.

If you see this man, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Detective Petersen at 205-620-6550. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

